Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Mizuho

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.64.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

