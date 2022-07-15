Public Mint Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $6,809.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00034049 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008291 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

