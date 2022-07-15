PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Down 55.7% in June

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the June 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PBCRY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,954. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

