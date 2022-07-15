PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Down 55.7% in June

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the June 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PBCRY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,954. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $15.99.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
