Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,687

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,605 ($19.09) to GBX 1,687 ($20.06) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PUK. UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($19.68) to GBX 1,685 ($20.04) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 1,590 ($18.91) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.25) to GBX 1,375 ($16.35) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 1,475 ($17.54) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.44) to GBX 1,665 ($19.80) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,579.50.

PUK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66. Prudential has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after buying an additional 464,246 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 643,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,152,000 after buying an additional 169,055 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 65,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

