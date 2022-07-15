Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Lifted by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

PRU opened at $90.44 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.77.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.