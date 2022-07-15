ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($21.00) to €17.00 ($17.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($11.30) to €8.70 ($8.70) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($28.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($14.90) to €13.60 ($13.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media ( OTCMKTS:PBSFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

