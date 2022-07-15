ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 4.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 1,301,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 28,234,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

