Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.69.

PGR opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.11. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $122.24.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

