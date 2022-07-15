ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFHC. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Get ProFrac alerts:

PFHC opened at $14.25 on Friday. ProFrac has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.