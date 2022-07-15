Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases 4,611 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,729,000 after acquiring an additional 637,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,846,000 after purchasing an additional 121,066 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,317. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $91.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

