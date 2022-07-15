Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases 198 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.15. 386,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,084,277. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.69. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

