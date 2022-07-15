Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P China ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GXC traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,748. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $73.89 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

