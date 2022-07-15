Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.40.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $61.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.