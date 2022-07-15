PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Update

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PreveCeutical Medical Stock Performance

Shares of PRVCF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 139,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; BSV Peptide Program; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

