Presearch (PRE) Price Tops $0.0974 on Major Exchanges

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Presearch has a market capitalization of $38.61 million and approximately $52,067.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for about $0.0974 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Presearch alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00248664 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002340 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Presearch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Presearch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.