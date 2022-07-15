Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 206,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 259,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLD. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Prelude Therapeutics Insider Buying and Selling

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, CFO Laurent Chardonnet purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,635. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

