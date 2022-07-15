PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 3,577 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.69.

Shares of MMM opened at $128.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.87. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $203.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

