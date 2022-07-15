PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 215 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

ECL stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.03. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

