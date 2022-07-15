PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 186 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Summit Global Investments increased its position in PepsiCo by 123.4% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 277,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 360,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,325,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $170.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

