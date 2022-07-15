PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $172.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

