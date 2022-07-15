PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 6.3% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $44,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

