PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases 3,621 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.