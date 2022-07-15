PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.29 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

