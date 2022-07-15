PrairieView Partners LLC Invests $41,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,544,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 70,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $55.77 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50.

