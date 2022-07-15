PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 14,337 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 8,533.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 440,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 197,416 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 301,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 301,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 218,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMB opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $18.12.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

