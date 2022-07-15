PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PPL were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.39. 65,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,245,248. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

