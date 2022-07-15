Power Index Pool Token Price Up 7.2% This Week (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00004097 BTC on major exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $170,446.54 and approximately $2,587.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00053601 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024171 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001907 BTC.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Power Index Pool Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Index Pool Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.