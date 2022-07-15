Position Exchange Market Cap Achieves $9.36 Million (POSI)

Position Exchange (POSI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. Position Exchange has a total market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Position Exchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Position Exchange has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00052731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00024335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Position Exchange’s total supply is 81,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,232,442 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Position Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Position Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Position Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

