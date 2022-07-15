Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) PT Raised to $54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PLRX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $63.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $20.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $740.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. Analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $15,324,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 79.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 216,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

