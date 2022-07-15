Piper Sandler Trims Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Target Price to $33.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VCTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after buying an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 480.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 68,153 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Castellan Group acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $923,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.