Piper Sandler Trims Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Target Price to $154.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Get Blackstone alerts:

BX stock opened at $89.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.89. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,531,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,510,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 376,431 shares worth $19,168,730. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after acquiring an additional 406,797 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.