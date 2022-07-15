Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $132.00 target price on the stock.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.25.

NYSE PIPR opened at $103.60 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $193.60. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 15.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 465,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 401,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,651 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

