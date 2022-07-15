Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Invests $526,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 41,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,618. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

