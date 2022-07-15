Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 3.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.73 on Friday, hitting $718.67. The company had a trading volume of 197,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,318,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $713.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $870.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $872.79.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.