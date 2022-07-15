Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Rating) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

Get Ping An Healthcare and Technology alerts:

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF)

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.