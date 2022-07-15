PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the June 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.42. 15,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,694. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNI. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 8.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

