Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.20

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85.20 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 83.20 ($0.99), with a volume of 711151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.80 ($0.95).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Photo-Me International from GBX 130 ($1.55) to GBX 140 ($1.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £285.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
See Also
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.