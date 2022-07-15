Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Reaches $0.0167 on Major Exchanges

Phoenix Global (PHB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $61.81 million and $35,601.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenix Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Phoenix Token (PHX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- DragonBall Coin (DBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Dhabi Coin (DBC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Phoenix Protocol (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Phoenix Global
PHB is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,711,738,526 coins. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china. The Reddit community for Phoenix Global is https://reddit.com/r/PhoenixGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com.
Buying and Selling Phoenix Global
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.