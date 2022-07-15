Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 5.9% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.50. 57,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,171,419. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

