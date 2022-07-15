Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $37,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 365,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.46. 56,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,419. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

