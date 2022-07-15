PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) PT Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $18.09 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $358.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369,554 shares in the company, valued at $26,021,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 112,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.