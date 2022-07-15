Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perion Network has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 64,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

