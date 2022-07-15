PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.53. 45,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,548,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.15. The company has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

