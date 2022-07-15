PCHAIN (PI) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.27 Million

PCHAIN (PI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded flat against the dollar. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN.

PCHAIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

