PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.18. 189,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,263,811. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

