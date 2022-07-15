PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 69,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after buying an additional 35,032 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.52.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.