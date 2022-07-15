Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Trading 5.7% Higher

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.19. 66,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,344,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.
Payoneer Global Trading Up 11.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
