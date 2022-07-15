Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after buying an additional 1,785,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,813,000 after buying an additional 121,972 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 846,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 145.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 836,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after purchasing an additional 495,802 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $8,826,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,644,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 468,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,552,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,066. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

