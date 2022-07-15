Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 856 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,894 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.5 %

TJX traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.21. The company had a trading volume of 127,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244,412. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

