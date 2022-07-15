Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 3,909 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 60,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 468,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 299,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,604,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.61. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

